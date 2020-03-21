Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

