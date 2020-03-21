AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Holdings Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

AU opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.