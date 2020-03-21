ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $32,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 588,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

