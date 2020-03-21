ANON (ANON) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. ANON has a total market capitalization of $44,313.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, ANON has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.