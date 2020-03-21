Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.50

Media stories about Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apc Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Apc Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.74 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.25.

Get Apc Technology Group alerts:

Apc Technology Group Company Profile

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apc Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apc Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.