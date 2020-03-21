Apex (CPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,912.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market cap of $661,825.88 and approximately $16,912.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

