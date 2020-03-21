APIS (APIS) Price Down 21.5% This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. APIS has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $50,696.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIS has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007796 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.