APIX Price Tops $0.0427 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, APIX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $11.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,891,257 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.