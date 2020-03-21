apM Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.04264872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00070434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003844 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

