apM Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

