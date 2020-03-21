Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to announce sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.02 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $82.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $315.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $318.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $328.48 million, with estimates ranging from $323.66 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,705,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 222,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

