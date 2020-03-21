Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539,752 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,730. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

