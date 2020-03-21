AppCoins One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,068.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $160,068.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

