Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after purchasing an additional 579,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

