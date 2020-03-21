Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 349.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.24. 99,706,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

