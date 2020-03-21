Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.24. 99,706,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

