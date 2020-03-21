Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after purchasing an additional 579,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL traded down $15.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.24. 99,706,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

