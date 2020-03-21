Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

