Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

