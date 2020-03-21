Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.