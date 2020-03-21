AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,224 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Darden Restaurants worth $249,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.