AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 358,666 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.74% of Popular worth $212,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

