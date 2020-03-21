AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,810 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.20% of Oshkosh worth $206,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.