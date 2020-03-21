AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 988,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $170,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,608,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

