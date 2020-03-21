AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Republic Services worth $194,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

