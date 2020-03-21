AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of TE Connectivity worth $211,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

NYSE TEL opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

