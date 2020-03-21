AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 163,451 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Ecolab worth $160,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,006,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.07.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.57 and a one year high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

