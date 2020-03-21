AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 991,498 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Arrow Electronics worth $264,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $46.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

