AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lululemon Athletica worth $164,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $165.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.