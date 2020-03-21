AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,133,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Masco worth $163,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

