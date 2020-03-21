AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Ross Stores worth $268,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $63.90 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.