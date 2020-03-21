AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Avnet worth $155,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.