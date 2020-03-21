AQR Capital Management LLC Has $156.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AbbVie worth $156,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

