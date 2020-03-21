AQR Capital Management LLC Has $167.19 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,180,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of CDW worth $167,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $79.56 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

