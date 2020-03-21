AQR Capital Management LLC Has $201.58 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Discover Financial Services worth $201,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE:DFS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

