AQR Capital Management LLC Has $217.62 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $217,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $12.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

