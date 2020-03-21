AQR Capital Management LLC Has $235.12 Million Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,435,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.95% of Xerox worth $235,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

XRX opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

