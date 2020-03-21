AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,198 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Clorox worth $203,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

