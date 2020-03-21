AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641,420 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of AFLAC worth $202,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

