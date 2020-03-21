AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,614 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 436,870 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of Foot Locker worth $157,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,455 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,480 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

FL opened at $20.22 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

