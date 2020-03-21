AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 117,209 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $282,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $291.22 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $285.00 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

