AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 461,965 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Skechers USA worth $206,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Skechers USA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

