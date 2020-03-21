AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 654,319 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $155,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $145.01.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

