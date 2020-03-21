AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $248,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after acquiring an additional 101,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $290.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

