AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mcdonald’s worth $233,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,249,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.