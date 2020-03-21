AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Capital One Financial worth $255,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $45.01 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

