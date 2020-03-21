AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Comerica worth $153,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from to in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

