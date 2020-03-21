AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334,771 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $255,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

