AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 142,885 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,885 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Ameriprise Financial worth $206,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.