AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 410,582 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 410,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of F5 Networks worth $215,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $100.14 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.